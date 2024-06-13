Real Madrid star remains tight-lipped about his future during recent press conference

Real Madrid concluded their recent campaign with significant success, securing both the Champions League and La Liga titles.

Not resting on their laurels, Los Blancos have already announced the signing of Kylian Mbappe, further bolstering their squad for the upcoming season.

The Spanish giants are set to make important decisions regarding the futures of several players this summer. One player whose future at Santiago Bernabeu is uncertain is left-back Ferland Mendy.

The French international was a consistent presence under Carlo Ancelotti last season, contributing significantly to the club’s triumphs. Mendy made 37 appearances across all competitions, starting 33 of those games (Transfermarkt).

Despite his solid performances, Real Madrid’s interest in Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies has sparked speculation about Mendy’s future.

With the 29-year-old defender entering the final year of his contract, there is a possibility he could depart this summer.

Mendy, who is also part of the French national team squad for the upcoming Euros, has remained tight-lipped about his future.

Speaking during a recent press conference, Mendy responded (as quoted by GSFN):

“My future at Real Madrid? This is not a question that should be answered today.”

As Real Madrid continue to bolster their roster, Mendy’s situation will be closely monitored.

The club may decide to cash in on the defender this summer to make room for Alphonso Davies.