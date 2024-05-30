Real Madrid Star Remains Content Despite PSG Standout; Liverpool Speculation, Report Says

Kylian Mbappé will be moving from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid, with players at the Spanish club likely moving down a peg in the depth chart. Rodrygo will be affected, and recent reports suggest he could be open to an exit.

If the Brazilian feels he’ll become a super substitute or be used in a rotational role, could that be enough for him to look at various options this summer? One report believes the 23-year-old will do just that.

Transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano wrote in his latest column for CaughtOffside regarding the latest on Rodrygo. While there are rumors of Liverpool monitoring the situation, Romano notes that the Brazilian is only pointing in one direction, and that’s staying with Real Madrid.

“Rodrygo wants to stay, he plans to stay, and he’s only thinking about Real Madrid – he loves the project and those close to the player believe it’s the best project in the world,” Romano wrote. “There is no concern on Rodrygo’s side, no intention to leave, and he doesn’t want to create any problems for the club.

“Nothing is happening there, so forget about this being a topic for this summer’s transfer window. Rodrygo already extended his contract last year – it’s a long-term deal with an important salary, and in general, he’s very happy. Of course we’ll see Endrick and Kylian Mbappe joining in the summer, but it won’t change the story with Rodrygo – he’s not planning to leave, even if interest is always there, he is very happy with Real Madrid and they are very happy with him.”

Rodrygo has made 50 appearances so far this season for Los Blancos, scoring 17 goals and registering nine assists. The forward is also under contract with the La Liga team until 2028 and Transfermarkt puts his transfer value at €100 million.