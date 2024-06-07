Real Madrid star receives contract offer, with a deadline

The powers that be at La Liga giants Real Madrid have forwarded a contract renewal offer to a long-time member of the club’s defensive ranks.

That’s according to Marca, who point towards Nacho as the player in question.

As things stand, Nacho, for his part, is all set to bring his career-long stint on the books of Real Madrid to a close.

As much comes with the veteran stopper, fresh off captaining Los Blancos to glory in the Champions League, due to see his contract terms expire at the end of the month.

Recent weeks had seen it rumoured that Nacho was reconsidering staying put for another year, but the widespread consensus is that, when all is said and done, the 34-year-old will seek out one final payday elsewhere.

In turn, it may come as something of a surprise to hear that those behind the scenes at the Santiago Bernabéu are continuing to push Nacho to remain.

As per the aforementioned Marca, Los Blancos have now sent a formal renewal offer to their defensive stalwart and his entourage.

The offer at hand will expire on the 30th of June, the date on which Nacho’s current terms are set to run out.

It now remains to be seen whether Carlo Ancelotti and co. have done enough to convince Real’s skipper to postpone his departure by another 12 months.

Conor Laird | GSFN