Real Madrid star Rüdiger responds to training ground bust-up with Germany teammate

Real Madrid star Antonio Rüdiger has taken to social media on Monday evening, to respond to news of his involvement in a heated altercation with an international teammate.

The name of stopper Rüdiger has taken its place front and centre in the headlines in his home country of Germany across the day to date.

This comes after word was forthcoming by way of BILD that the former Chelsea man had been at the heart of a bust-up with Niclas Füllkrug.

Amid ongoing preparations for the upcoming European Championships, Rüdiger left compatriot Füllkrug furious with what he evidently felt was overly rough treatment during training on Monday.

As much ultimately culminated in the Borussia Dortmund frontman confronting Rüdiger, resulting in pushing and shoving before the two were ultimately separated.

Just four days out from the country’s home Euro 2024 campaign being kicked into gear, this would of course have been the last news which those of a German persuasion were hoping for.

Any such supporters, however, need not fret.

This comes with Rüdiger having since moved to make clear that the situation has been resolved, with no hard feelings remaining between he and Füllkrug.

After the latter unveiled a photo from today’s training session on Instagram, Real Madrid’s defensive stalwart was quick to reply, sharing the post alongside the caption:

‘Lüüüüückeeeee’ and a series of smiling emojis:

🚨 Antonio Rüdiger shares Fuellkrug’s Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/IVHcfhOcZJ — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 10, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN