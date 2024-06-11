Real Madrid’s Star Player Commits Despite Uncertain Playing Time; Tempting Offers from Man City, PSG

Last week, Kylian Mbappé made his long-anticipated move official by joining Real Madrid, bidding farewell to Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. The French prodigy signed a five-year contract with the Spanish powerhouse, poised to become their next standout star.

With the 25-year-old’s arrival, the players on the attacking side will move down the depth chart, one of them being Rodrygo. The Brazilian won’t be ahead of the Frenchman or his compatriot Vinicius Junior, and depending on the formation Carlo Ancelotti uses, he could be relegated to the bench.

As a result, there’s speculation that Rodrygo could leave Real Madrid. However, it doesn’t appear as though it will be this summer. According to Diario AS, Rodrygo has offers from PSG and Manchester City, but he is not thinking about leaving Real Madrid.

Next season, the team could play up to 65 games, so there will be chances for everyone. He wants to stay and accept the challenge. It will be interesting to see how the situation plays out and whether everyone is happy with their role on the team.

Last season, Rodrygo played in 51 matches across all competitions for Real Madrid. The 23-year-old scored 17 goals and registered nine assists for the Spanish side.