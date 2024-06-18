Real Madrid star to play ‘very important’ role for club after being denied Olympics request

Real Madrid star to play ‘very important’ role for club after being denied Olympics request

The powers that be at La Liga giants Real Madrid have come to the decision not to release another of the club’s stars for international duty at the upcoming Olympic games.

That’s according to Diario AS, who point towards Brahim Díaz as the player in question.

Midfielder Brahim, for his part, had been heavily tipped to be called up by Morocco for the upcoming Olympics in Paris.

This comes after the former AC Milan standout opted to switch international allegiance from Spain to The Atlas Lions earlier this year.

The hopes of all associated with Morocco of seeing Brahim line out in the club’s colours over the coming months, however, have today been afforded a heavy blow.

This comes amid confirmation that the nation’s request for him to be freed for Olympic duty has been turned down.

As per AS:

‘Real Madrid has already told him that the club’s decision is not to give him up for Paris 2024.’

An explanation accompanied Los Blancos’ call, with Brahim having been informed that he is set to play a ‘very important’ part in the club’s endeavours over the early weeks of next season.

With so many leading members of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad set to be lining out at the European Championships and Copa América, the versatile midfielder will be heavily depended upon from the off in 2024/25, starting with Real’s European Super Cup showdown with Atalanta on August 14th.

Conor Laird | GSFN