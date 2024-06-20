Real Madrid star picks up injury on international duty
A leading member of the defensive ranks at La Liga champions Real Madrid has picked up a fitness problem whilst on international duty.
The player in question? Nacho.
Veteran stopper Nacho, of course, was afforded a starting berth in Spain’s Euro 2024 opener against Croatia.
After the 34-year-old impressed en route to Luis de la Fuente’s troops keeping a clean sheet in a 3-0 victory, the widespread expectation was that he would, in turn, be in from the off in La Roja’s meeting with Italy on Thursday.
It therefore came as something of a surprise when, upon Spain’s XI being unveiled, Nacho was nowhere to be seen.
Instead, Aymeric Laporte has been selected to join Robin Le Normand at the heart of defence:
And an explanation for as much, as alluded to above, has since been forthcoming online.
As per Real Madrid insider Mario Cortegana, Nacho – widely expected to depart Spain’s capital this summer – has picked up a muscular problem.
The extent of the concern is yet to be confirmed.
