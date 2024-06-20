Advertisement
Real Madrid star picks up injury on international duty

A leading member of the defensive ranks at La Liga champions Real Madrid has picked up a fitness problem whilst on international duty.

The player in question? Nacho.

Veteran stopper Nacho, of course, was afforded a starting berth in Spain’s Euro 2024 opener against Croatia.

After the 34-year-old impressed en route to Luis de la Fuente’s troops keeping a clean sheet in a 3-0 victory, the widespread expectation was that he would, in turn, be in from the off in La Roja’s meeting with Italy on Thursday.

It therefore came as something of a surprise when, upon Spain’s XI being unveiled, Nacho was nowhere to be seen.

Instead, Aymeric Laporte has been selected to join Robin Le Normand at the heart of defence:

And an explanation for as much, as alluded to above, has since been forthcoming online.

As per Real Madrid insider Mario Cortegana, Nacho – widely expected to depart Spain’s capital this summer – has picked up a muscular problem.

The extent of the concern is yet to be confirmed.

Conor Laird | GSFN