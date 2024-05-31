A Real Madrid star would be perfect for Manchester City but is a summer move a realistic possibility?

If Manchester City could pick their ideal summer signing there could be a case to be made that Real Madrid star Rodrygo would be high on that list. With that in mind, the champions have been linked with a summer move for the Brazilian international. With that being the case is a City move for Rodrygo a realistic option this summer? It may not be out of the question. But on closer inspection it appears improbable that Manchester City will sign the Real Madrid star.

Spanish publication Marca has reported that Manchester City are closely monitoring Rodrygo. Marca further reports that the imminent arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick at Real Madrid this summer has clubs on alert as to who could leave the Spanish giants this summer. Furthermore, Marca also reports that Real Madrid has no concerns over Rodrygo departing the club this summer.

Rodrygo would be the perfect addition to Manchester City’s squad but a move to the champions appears unlikely.

As a player, Rodrygo appears to be the perfect addition to Pep Guardiola’s squad. With his blend of technical ability, speed, dribbling, and versatility he appears to be a player who could thrive under Pep Guardiola. As Manchester City and their fans know all too well he also can score important goals. That trait coupled with his overall game would make him another potential match-winner for the world champions. Given his eye for goal and versatility, he is a different option to anything that Manchester City have in their squad currently. He is a different type of winger to Jeremy Doku, Jack Grealish and Oscar Bobb. With his ability to play centrally, there is also the prospect of him playing through the middle with Erling Haaland. The possibilities of what Rodrygo could become at Manchester City are tantalising to consider.

But is a Manchester City move for Rodrygo a realistic option? That is the bigger question. While the Premier League champions are reportedly monitoring the situation surrounding the Real Madrid star a lot has to happen for the Brazilian international to arrive at the Etihad. Rodrygo himself has appeared to pour cold water on any potential City move. On his official X account, he declared he was happy at Real Madrid and had no intention of leaving the La Liga champions. That statement would appear to make any City move for the Brazilian appear unlikely.

The idea of Rodrygo playing for Manchester City is a tantalising one. He appears to be arguably the perfect addition to Pep Guardiola’s squad. But it doesn’t appear to be a realistic option at this stage. Unless the Brazilian international asks for a transfer this summer it appears that Manchester City will focus their attention elsewhere this summer.