Real Madrid star has offers on the table from Man City & PSG

A key member of Carlo Ancelotti’s attacking setup at Real Madrid has offers on the table from a pair of European heavyweights.

That’s according to Marca, who point towards Rodrygo as the player in question.

Frontman Rodrygo has of course seen speculation surrounding his future in Spain’s capital begin to mount over the course of recent weeks.

This comes owing to both the arrival of Kylian Mbappé, and comments laid out by the 23-year-old himself regarding his plans moving forward.

If the latest word stemming from the media on Tuesday is anything to go by, however, then those of a Real Madrid persuasion need not fret.

This comes with Rodrygo having absolutely no intention of moving on any time soon.

As per the aforementioned Marca, the Brazilian international has received proposals from both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain for next season.

However, ‘Rodrygo wants to stay at Real Madrid next season. And, furthermore, he does not contemplate anything else, nor does the club, at least for now.’

The frontman is eager to see how his role develops following the arrivals of both Mbappé and fellow countryman Endrick, not even prepared to take into consideration a transfer until next summer at the earliest.

Conor Laird | GSFN