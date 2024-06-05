Real Madrid star’s national team hold surprise celebration for Champions League win

A headline member of the midfield ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid saw his latest triumph in the Champions League recognised upon linking up with his national team squad this week.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real, of course, are fresh off sealing a domestic and European double last weekend.

After making the trip to Wembley Stadium for a Champions League final showdown with Borussia Dortmund, goals on the part of Dani Carvajal and Vinícius Jr. proved enough to guide Los Blancos to the right side of a 2-0 result.

Playing his part in as much, meanwhile, was midfield veteran Luka Modrić.

Ahead of putting pen to paper on a fresh one-year contract extension in Spain’s capital over the coming weeks, Modrić was introduced off the bench in London, to add some guile and composure to Real’s ranks in the middle of the park.

The full-time whistle bringing proceedings to a close, in turn, saw the former Tottenham Hotspur man’s 6th title in club’s football’s most prestigious European competition confirmed.

And, as alluded to above, this remarkable achievement saw Modrić aptly celebrated by his fellow countrymen this week.

After linking up with Zlatko Dalić’s Croatia ahead of this summer’s European Championships, the 38-year-old was surprised with a special ceremony, and custom-made cake.

Check out footage of as much below:

"Svi smo ponosni što si naš" – dobrodošao kući, kapetane! 🇭🇷©️❤️



Reprezentativni suigrači i stručni stožer danas su srdačno dočekali i pozdravili hrvatskog kapetana @lukamodric10 i čestitali mu na osvajanju rekordne šeste @ChampionsLeague! 🤗#EURO2024 #UCL #Obitelj #Vatreni❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/NvKOS05Euv — HNS (@HNS_CFF) June 4, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN