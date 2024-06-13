Real Madrid star misses training with national team just days before Euro 2024 opener

Real Madrid’s latest Galactico signing, Kylian Mbappe, missed training for France ahead of the upcoming Euros.

Mbappe experienced fitness issues following a friendly game against Luxembourg last Thursday, in which he scored a goal and provided two assists.

According to the French outlet Le Parisien, Los Blancos superstar skipped training after the game and only made a substitute appearance against Canada over the weekend.

Earlier today, the prolific centre-forward did not participate in group training with Didier Deschamps’ squad either, opting for an individual session indoors instead.

It was later confirmed, as reported by Metro, that the French superstar along with Kingsley Coman missed the training after being affected by a virus.

Since his debut in 2017, the 25-year-old has been a crucial figure for Les Bleus. Mbappe has been among the top scorers in European qualifiers, with nine goals and six assists in eight appearances.

Deschamps is undoubtedly hoping to have his main man fit and ready as France enters the tournament as one of the favourites.