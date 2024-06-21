Real Madrid star Mbappé serves PSG notice for €100m

New Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappé has provided a formal notice to Paris Saint-Germain, over money owed by his soon-to-be former employers.

Mbappé, of course, recently came to the decision to bring a close to his seven-year stint in France’s capital.

As much came with a view to penning terms with La Liga champions Real Madrid, who have already gone as far as to announce the signing of their latest Galáctico.

The prolific frontman’s contract terms with PSG, however, do not technically come to an end until the end of the month.

Mbappé, as a result, remains tied to the Ligue 1 heavyweights for a little over a week more.

And, evidently, the 25-year-old therefore views the time as right to seek out a clean break from the powers that be at the Parc des Princes.

In turn, as per a report from L’Équipe:

‘Kylian Mbappé has given PSG formal notice to pay what is owed to him.’

The sum in question, it is alleged, amounts to almost €100 million, made up of unpaid wages and a series of contract bonuses.

Ses salaires et diverses primes n'ayant pas été versés depuis avril, Kylian Mbappé a mis en demeure le PSG de régler ce qui lui est dû, et qui représente près de 100 M€ > https://t.co/Ps1Qa68iPd pic.twitter.com/OJ2u14K3fK — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) June 21, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN