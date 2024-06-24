Real Madrid star marks return to training at Euro 2024

A headline member of the midfield ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid marked his return to training on the international front on Monday.

The player in question? Eduardo Camavinga.

For those who may have missed it, youngster Camavinga was forced to sit out group training with the rest of Didier Deschamps’ France squad over the weekend.

As much came owing to a niggling ankle concern.

Just days out from Les Bleus’ Euro 2024 meeting with Poland, the 21-year-old’s status, in turn, had been thrown somewhat up in the air.

All of a French persuasion, in turn, will no doubt be relieved to hear of Camavinga, this afternoon, linking back up with the rest of the country’s squad.

As showcased in the footage below, the Real Madrid standout was back in the thick of things on Monday, alongside new Blancos teammate Kylian Mbappé, who continues to don a mask after suffering a broken nose last week.

Les 25 joueurs français sont là, dont Kylian Mbappé et son masque. En pleine discussion avec Camavinga, de retour également à l'entraînement. #Euro2024 @franceinfo pic.twitter.com/jwwHMIaxAg — Julien Froment (@JulienFroment) June 24, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN