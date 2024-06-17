Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe gets political – urges young people in France to vote against far right

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has become a matter of state in France, hence the relations with French President Emmanuel Macron over the years, with latter reportedly playing a role in Mbappe’s decision to turn down Real Madrid two years ago. Now Mbappe has urged French voters to vote against his fiercest political rival, and leader of the far right in France, Marine Le Pen.

A snap election was called in France after Macron’s centrist alliance was roundly defeated by the far right, and the French will go to the polls again on the 30th of June and 7th of July. France and Inter forward Marcus Thuram had expressed that he would be voting against Le Pen and the right, and when asked about the matter, Mbappe backed him up.

“I share Marcus’ values, for me he hasn’t gone far. It’s freedom of expression and I align myself with it,” he explained, as quoted by Marca.

Mbappe said that Les Bleus had a role to play in the future of the country, starting with their clash against Austria on Monday night. He too would be voting against Le Pen.

“I am against the extremes, those who divide. There are young people who abstain and I want to send them this message. Their voice does change things. I want to be proud to defend a country that represents my values. This is more important than the game tomorrow because the situation in the country is different. I believe in the values ​​of diversity, tolerance and respect.”

Few footballers dare to put their head above the parapet and involve themselves in politics, and understandably so given the abuse and potential financial costs involved, as sponsors are liable to drop athletes that do not fit their image. That said, Mbappe has enough weight to tread confidently, and neither is he expressing a radical view.