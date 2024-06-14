Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé injury update ahead of France’s Euro 2024 opener

An update on the wellbeing of France and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has today been forthcoming online.

And the news will no doubt be met with a collective sigh of relief on the part of his fellow countrymen.

Mbappé, for his part, was forced to sit out group training alongside the rest of Didier Deschamps’ troops on Thursday.

As much came with the 25-year-old still suffering from the after effects of a knee issue suffered in a friendly meeting with Luxembourg last week.

Just days out from their side’s European Championship campaign being kicked into gear, all of a Bleus persuasion, in turn, were no doubt hoping for some altogether more positive news regarding their side’s talisman on Friday.

And, as alluded to above, a short time ago, precisely as much was forthcoming.

As revealed by Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport, Mbappé was given the green light to return to group activities earlier today.

The prolific attacker is therefore expected to be fit and ready to feature from the off against Austria next Monday.

Real Madrid teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni, on the other hand, continues to be put through his paces in individualised training sessions.

❗️🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé s’est entrainé normalement ce soir



🔹 Aurélien Tchouaméni était encore à part



🔹Kingsley Coman a fait la séance avec le préparateur physique lui qui était touché par une rhinopharyngite pic.twitter.com/RgsAanqj1M — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) June 14, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN