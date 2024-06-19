Real Madrid star just ‘details’ away from Napoli move

Real Madrid defender Rafa Marín is on the verge of a move away from the club, to join Serie A giants Napoli.

That’s according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, who has on Wednesday provided the latest on the ongoing discussions between the clubs.

For those not familiar with his name, Marín is a 22-year-old central defender, who spent this past season out on loan with La Liga outfit Alavés.

The Spaniard quickly established himself as an integral member of Alavés’ backline, with his performances having garnered praise across both his home country, and Europe alike.

With Nacho primed to depart Real Madrid in the summer, it had in turn been suggested that Marín could be afforded a place back in Carlo Ancelotti’s Blancos ranks for next season.

As much, however, now looks all but ruled out.

This comes amid confirmation that the talented stopper is all set to make the move to Italy.

As per the aforementioned Fabrizio Romano:

‘Napoli and Real Madrid are in direct contact today to seal Rafa Marín deal on permanent transfer, almost there.’

The deal is expected to see Los Blancos maintain a buyback clause on their departing stopper, who has already agreed to the terms of a contract at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Conor Laird | GSFN