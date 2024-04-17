Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham demands more anti-racism measures in football

Jude Bellingham has demanded football’s authorities – particularly in Spain – do more to combat racism but admitted: “I doubt that will happen.”

The England midfielder’s call came after his Real Madrid team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni was racially abused by a Mallorca supporter after scoring last weekend.

It is the latest of a number of incidents in Spanish football, with another Real player in Vinicius Jr having been a regular victim of offensive chanting and gestures.

“I think that’s a massive problem,” Bellingham said, adding that “more has got to be done”.