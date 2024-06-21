Real Madrid star issues response to being dropped at Euro 2024

Real Madrid star Andriy Lunin has spoken out, after being dropped from Ukraine’s starting XI for the country’s latest outing.

Goalkeeper Lunin, for his part, was dealt a major personal blow earlier today.

As much came upon confirmation arriving that the 25-year-old had been left out of his country’s line-up, for their Euro 2024 meeting with Slovakia.

Lunin was handed the starting gloves earlier this week, upon Ukraine kicking their European Championship adventure into gear against Romania.

The shot-stopper, however, endured an outing to forget, at fault for two of Romania’s goals, en route to a 3-0 defeat.

On Friday, boss Serhiy Rebrov therefore opted to shake things up between the posts, introducing Anatoliy Trubin in Lunin’s place.

And the results could hardly be argued with, after Ukraine recovered from a goal down to get the better of Slovakia.

Speaking to the media on the back of the full-time whistle in Düsseldorf, it therefore came as little surprise when his dropping was put to Lunin himself.

And the Real Madrid man, to his credit, remained the consummate professional with his response:

“I perfectly understand being on the bench. The last game was my fault, we are a team here.”

Conor Laird | GSFN