Real Madrid star involved in heated training ground altercation on international duty

A headline member of the defensive ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid was on Monday involved in something of a bust-up on the training ground.

That’s according to German outlet BILD, who point towards Antonio Rüdiger as the player in question.

Stopper Rüdiger, for his part, is currently on international duty, ahead of Germany acting as hosts in the upcoming edition of the European Championships.

The former Chelsea man has of course long been known for his no-nonsense stylings on the pitch, with as much, on Monday, having seemingly carried out to the training pitch, too.

As per the aforementioned BILD, Rüdiger was responsible for a strong tackle on Niclas Füllkrug, which left the frontman grounded, and far from happy.

Füllkrug, in turn, was heard shouting and swearing at his compatriot in angry fashion.

After the former returned to his feet, the pair were then responsible for some pushing and shoving, almost coming to blows.

They were ultimately separated by assistant coach Sandro Wagner, before Rüdiger stepped away from the rest of Julian Nagelsmann’s squad in an effort to calm tensions.

Conor Laird | GSFN