Real Madrid star equals his own all-time Euros record

A remarkable statistic, highlighting the continued excellence of departing Real Madrid star Toni Kroos, has come to the fore late on Sunday.

As much comes owing to his exploits in Germany’s latest outing at Euro 2024.

Julian Nagelsmann’s troops marked their return to action a short time ago, locking horns with Switzerland in a group stage clash.

The fixture marked an altogether important one for both sides, with Switzerland having been aware ahead of kick-off that a victory would have seen them leapfrog the tournament hosts into top spot in Group A.

And, with a full 91 minutes on the clock on Sunday, this is precisely what the visitors were on their way to.

An injury-time header on the part of Niclas Füllkrug, though, ensured that Kroos, and Germany, marched on as group winners.

And, en route to as much, Die Mannschaft’s midfield maestro continued to etch his name ever further into the history books of international football.

As revealed by Squawka:

‘In 2016, Toni Kroos set the record for the most passes on record during the group stages at a European Championship tournament.’

And, this time round, at Euro 2024, the 34-year-old completed the exact same number of passes (323), doubling down on his record in the process.

Not only that, but he is also ‘the only player at Euro 2024 to complete 100+ passes in the final third’.

Conor Laird | GSFN