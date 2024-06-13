Real Madrid star dodges question on future with the club

A leading member of the defensive ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid on Thursday moved to avoid questions regarding his future with the club.

The player in question? Ferland Mendy.

Stopper Mendy, for his part, is of course fresh off a stellar individual campaign in Spain’s capital.

Playing an absolutely pivotal role in Real Madrid’s eventual domestic and European double, the 29-year-old established himself as a mainstay on the left of boss Carlo Ancelotti’s backline.

And yet, ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, speculation has nevertheless continued to run rampant surrounding Mendy’s future.

The former Lyon standout’s current terms at the Santiago Bernabéu are due to come to a close in just 12 months’ time.

Not only that, but it has long been common knowledge across the continent that the Real brass are keen on the services of Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.

Speaking during a press conference whilst on international duty with France on Thursday, the subject of his plans beyond the summer, in turn, was put to Mendy himself.

And the full-back did not exactly put to bed the speculation surrounding his name, in responding:

“My future at Real Madrid? This is not a question that should be answered today…”

Conor Laird | GSFN