Real Madrid Star Defends PSG Forward Amid France’s Euro Performance Criticism

The French national team has received criticism for its performance during this UEFA Euro 2024 tournament, which included a 1-0 win over Austria and a scoreless draw against the Netherlands.

One of the players on the receiving end of the criticism is Ousmane Dembélé. The Paris Saint-Germain star hasn’t been delivering the assists, key passes, or goals that many might expect from him, especially with Kylian Mbappé dealing with a nose injury.

Despite the critics coming after the 27-year-old, Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni defended his teammate as France plays Poland on the final matchday and looks to top Group D. While speaking to the media, Tchouaméni explained why he continues to support his teammate despite the critics’ criticism.

“Ousmane, nothing affects him,” Tchouaméni said (h/t Canal Supporters). “Everything is fine. He is an exceptional player. It is very important in our system. We know that this type of player achieves a lot of things and that he may miss things; that’s normal.”

It will be interesting to see with their backs against the wall if Dembélé responds since a draw or loss to Poland wouldn’t be ideal as it takes away their ability to control their destiny and rely on the result of the Austria-Netherlands match.