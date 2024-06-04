Real Madrid star could still leave despite being close to renewal until 2029

Real Madrid star could still leave despite being close to renewal until 2029

The 2023/24 season proved to be a memorable one for Andriy Lunin at Real Madrid as he finally had a proper breakthrough with the Spanish capital club.

Even though he has been at the club for years now, the Ukrainian international was initially farmed out on loan and then played second-fiddle to Thibaut Courtois.

But the Belgian international’s ACL rupture before the start of the season and a subsequent injury to on-loan star Kepa Arrizabalaga opened the doors for Lunin, who made the most of his chance.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a fine campaign and played a critical role in the Merengues’ La Liga, UCL, and Spanish Super Cup success. And with his contract expiring in 2025, the club are convinced about offering him a new deal.

Lunin close to renewing until 2029

In fact, The Athletic reports that Real Madrid are indeed close to extending Andriy Lunin’s contract by five more years until the summer of 2029.

Close to inking a new deal, but future still uncertain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

The reigning champions of Spain and Europe have been hugely impressed with the Ukrainian international, not only his performances but also his attitude and professionalism.

Given his contributions to the success this season, Real Madrid wish to reward Lunin with an improved, long-term deal, which would potentially run until the summer of 2029.

Lunin could still leave

Despite that, there is a possibility that Lunin could still Real Madrid in the summer, reports The Athletic.

While Lunin excelled during the season, the moment Courtois returned from injury, the Belgian reclaimed the first-choice spot and started the UCL final.

It is true that the Ukrainian had not trained in the buildup to the game due to the flu, but the decision to start Courtois vs Borussia Dortmund was made before that.

As per Lunin’s entourage, the situation was seen as ‘a punch in the stomach’. And they argue the shot-stopper has ‘a big market in Europe’, suggesting they are considering an exit.