Real Madrid star could miss start of next season following surgery

A headline member of the midfield ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid could be unavailable for selection to begin next season.

That’s according to SER, who point towards Jude Bellingham as the player in question.

Youngster Bellingham, for his part, is of course fresh off nothing short of a historic debut campaign in Spain.

After linking up with Real Madrid from German giants Borussia Dortmund, the 20-year-old went on to light up domestic and European competition alike, notching 36 direct goal contributions en route to a La Liga and Champions League double.

Safe to say, then, that all associated with Los Blancos will no doubt be eager for Bellingham to start next season in similarly stellar form.

As alluded to above, however, if the latest word stemming from the media is anything to go by, this may not prove the case.

As per a report from SER, it remains a strong possibility that Bellingham will be forced to undergo surgery over the coming months.

The former Birmingham sensation has been dealing with a shoulder concern throughout the campaign, which is yet to fully heal.

Should as much not have played out by the time the upcoming European Championships come to a close, then all signs point towards Bellingham going under the knife to solve the problem.

As much, in turn, would see the Englishman miss not only pre-season preparations with the rest of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, but the start of the 2024/25 campaign, too.

Conor Laird | GSFN