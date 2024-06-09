A Real Madrid star continues to be linked with City despite the move appearing to be a long shot

Real Madrid star Rodrygo continues to be linked with a potential move to Manchester City. The Brazilian’s quality is well known and he would no doubt add something new to Pep Guardiola’s squad. But despite the constant links of Rodrygo to the world champions, the move does appear unlikely.

Rudy Galleti has reported for TeamTalk that Manchester City have shown concrete interest in signing Rodrygo. Furthermore, Galleti also reports that despite City being attentive to Rodrygo’s situation Real Madrid has no intention of selling the Brazilian international. Finally, Galleti also reports that Pep Guardiola rates Rodrygo highly and sees him as the perfect addition to his squad.

A Manchester City move for Rodrygo appears unlikely this summer.

In theory, Rodrygo would bring a new dimension to Pep Guardiola’s squad. His pedigree is proven as he has shown during his time at Real Madrid. He is a dynamic winger with the habit of scoring crucial goals. Manchester City have seen this trait first-hand over the past three seasons. When compared to City’s other wingers like Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku, Oscar Bobb and Bernardo Silva the Brazilian would add a different dimension to City’s wings. With his pace, eye for goal and dribbling ability he would make Manchester City’s attack one of the most dangerous in world football.

But despite what he would add to the Manchester City squad there appears little to no chance of the Real Madrid star joining the champions this summer. As Galleti reports Real Madrid has no intention of selling the Brazilian international. With Rodrygo contracted with the European champions until the end of the 27/28 season that would appear to end any chance of a City move for Rodrygo.

Perhaps the only possibility of Rodrygo leaving Real Madrid is if he sees his opportunities for first-team football next season limited. With the La Liga giants adding Kylian Mbappe and Endrick this summer it does give Real a plethora of attacking options. But that possibility may be another season away from becoming a reality. The Brazilian winger would need to know where he stands in the pecking order at Real with their new additions. But that scenario doesn’t appear to be a realistic option this summer.

Manchester City will likely look elsewhere this summer.

The prospect of Rodrygo signing for Manchester City is a tantalising one. He is the perfect age to blossom under Guardiola’s guidance. However, it doesn’t appear to be one that could happen this summer. Real Madrid’s stance is clear on selling Rodrygo. That would appear to end any chance of a City move for the Real Madrid star.

With that in mind, it does appear that City will focus elsewhere this summer. Rodrygo may stay as a player that Manchester City admire but won’t sign for the foreseeable future.