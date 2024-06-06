Real Madrid star contemplating summer exit amid Man United, Atletico interested

Real Madrid are presently going through a great moment, having recently won the Champions League title and announcing Kylian Mbappe’s signing just a few days later.

However, other matters remain unresolved, including goalkeeper Andriy Lunin’s situation, who is not satisfied with being left out in the final against Borussia Dortmund.

Lunin is seeking a way out

Indeed, according to SPORT, Lunin is disappointed that Carlo Ancelotti benched him for the Champions League final even though he was expecting that outcome.

As such, Jorge Mendes, his agent, is looking at market options for him, with the Ukrainian goalie’s family also pushing him to look for an early exit.

Even though Lunin recently consented to a 2029 contract extension, this was back when he was a starter. With Thibaut Courtois back in the squad and Lunin being displaced in the final despite consistent performances, he is in favour of leaving now.

Lunin could leave Real Madrid. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

The report argues that Atletico Madrid have expressed interest, particularly if Jan Oblak departs the Rojiblancos this summer, while Manchester United are also looking at him.

Lunin, who has been playing well lately, was instrumental against RB Leipzig and Manchester City in the Champions League. He also had the best goals-conceded ratio in La Liga among players who have played at least 20 games.

In spite of these factors, he was sidelined for the final, partly due to flu, which affected his training and travel.

However, Ancelotti had long decided on Courtois as the starter, citing the Belgian’s exceptional form in La Liga.

Ancelotti recognized Lunin’s efforts, but in press conferences, he highlighted Courtois’ standing as the best goalkeeper in the world.

The 25-year-old is aware that if he aspires to have more play time, he may have to explore an exit because competing with Courtois looks to be out of the equation.