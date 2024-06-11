Real Madrid star considering exit in face of offer from Arsenal

A headline member of the first-team ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid is giving serious consideration to a departure from the club this summer.

That’s according to Cope, who point towards Andriy Lunin as the player in question.

Shot-stopper Lunin, for his part, has a contract extension offer on the table in Spain’s capital, running through the summer of 2029.

On the back of a disappointing close to the campaign, which saw him swiftly relegated back to the bench following the injury return of Thibaut Courtois, however, the Ukrainian is no longer sure of whether or not to put pen to paper on as much.

Lunin, it is claimed, has received proposals from several leading clubs from across the continent, ahead of the expiration of his current Real Madrid deal in 12 months’ time.

One such outfit come in the form of Arsenal, who are seemingly ready to move on from Aaron Ramsdale, with Lunin considered an option to compete with David Raya for starting duties.

Increasingly of the opinion that Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti does not trust him, the 25-year-old, as a result, could soon be on the move.

Conor Laird | GSFN