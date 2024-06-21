Real Madrid star benched after concerning Euro 2024 display

A leading member of the first-team ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid has today been dropped to the bench on the international stage.

The player in question? Andriy Lunin.

Goalkeeper Lunin, for his part, was afforded a start in Ukraine’s opening Euro 2024 fixture against Romania earlier this week.

As much of course comes after the 25-year-old shone across a lengthy stretch as first-choice at club level over the 2nd-half of the recently completed club campaign.

Safe to say, however, that Lunin failed to carry such excellence into his early endeavours at the Euros…

Instead, a frankly alarming performance saw Lunin at fault on more than one occasion, en route to a heavy 3-0 defeat for Ukraine.

And, as alluded to above, the Ukrainian coaching staff have since responded in ruthless fashion.

This comes with the Real Madrid star having been dropped to the bench for his country’s 2nd group stage outing against Slovakia, with Anatoliy Trubin favoured between the posts:

🗒️ Starting XI pic.twitter.com/nhJyJZ2RBv — Ukrainian Association of Football (@uafukraine) June 21, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN