Real Madrid star Bellingham sets new European record with England start vs Serbia

Real Madrid star Bellingham sets new European record with England start vs Serbia

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has on Sunday evening secured for himself an altogether noteworthy piece of footballing history.

As much comes owing to his latest start on the international front.

Bellingham’s England are currently locked in action with Serbia, in the nation’s opening fixture of Euro 2024.

The 20-year-old, as expected, was afforded a starting berth by boss Gareth Southgate, joining Declan Rice and Trent Alexander-Arnold in a star-studded midfield.

And, as alluded to above, in the process, Bellingham etched his name ever further into the history books.

As revealed by ESPN, the Real Madrid standout has on Sunday secured his status as ‘the first European player to play at three major international tournaments before turning 21’.

This comes with Bellingham having now taken to the pitch at all of Euro 2020, the 2022 World Cup, and Euro 2024.

Jude Bellingham becomes the first European player to play at three major international tournaments before turning 21:



🏆 EURO 2024

🏆 World Cup 2022

🏆 EURO 2020 pic.twitter.com/CezVyxr82w — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 16, 2024

*Update* – Bellingham has since put England a goal to the good at the Veltins-Arena, courtesy of a bullet header.

Conor Laird | GSFN