Real Madrid star Bellingham sends message to Man United talent Kobbie Mainoo

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has on Monday moved to unveil a message of congratulations to fellow countryman Kobbie Mainoo.

As much comes on the back of England’s meeting with Serbia on Sunday night.

Gareth Southgate’s troops kicked their Euro 2024 campaign into gear a little over 24 hours ago.

And, when all was said and done, it was the aforementioned Jude Bellingham who had proven himself the difference-maker.

Arriving late in the Serbia penalty area inside the opening quarter of an hour, midfielder Bellingham directed home an unstoppable header, for the only goal of the evening.

The Real Madrid man, though, was not the only young member of England’s engine room setup to have enjoyed an outing to remember on Sunday.

So too did Manchester United talent Kobbie Mainoo.

Fresh off a breakout campaign at club level at Old Trafford, the 19-year-old was afforded a call-up to the Three Lions’ camp for the Euros.

And, against Serbia, he went on to manage a first-ever appearance in a competitive fixture for his nation.

Post-match, Mainoo, in turn, was the recipient of a whole host of messages of congratulations.

And one such message, as alluded to above, came courtesy of Jude Bellingham.

Taking to the comments section of Mainoo’s latest Instagram post, Real Madrid’s talismanic midfielder assured that last night’s was just the ‘first of many’, writing:

🚨 Jude Bellingham's reply to Kobbie Mainoo on Instagram ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5AovX1bFvk — UF (@UtdFaithfuls) June 16, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN