Real Madrid star Bellingham handed special new role in England squad

Real Madrid standout Jude Bellingham has been entrusted with fresh responsibility by England head coach Gareth Southgate.

That’s according to The Athletic, who have this weekend provided the latest on ongoings in the Three Lions camp.

England are all set to kick their Euro 2024 campaign into gear on Sunday.

A meeting with Serbia lies in wait, as the bookies’ favourites set about following the likes of Spain and hosts Germany in opening the tournament with a statement victory.

Expected to play a central role in as much will of course be the aforementioned Bellingham, considered at 20 years of age as one of England’s most integral players.

And as much, as alluded to above, has recently given rise to a new role for the Real Madrid standout in his country’s ranks.

As per The Athletic, Bellingham has been chosen as one of the Three Lions’ four squad ‘leaders’.

The former Borussia Dortmund starlet is joined in the group by Harry Kane, Kyle Walker and Declan Rice.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of his side’s meeting with Serbia, Gareth Southgate provided an insight into the situation, confirming that the initiative comes in an effort to ensure that his players all feel as though they are being heard:

“There are a lot of younger players and I want to make sure I am in touch with the voices of the younger players as well.

“I don’t want to have missed anything and it is always important to know what the players are thinking. They have good views, they have good experiences. And also, there will be some decisions I will take without talking to any of them.”

Conor Laird | GSFN