Real Madrid star: Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal is ‘already one of the best players in the world’

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has on Tuesday come in for some altogether considerable praise, by way of an international teammate.

The name of wide-man Lamine has of course returned to the forefront of the headlines across all of Europe over the course of recent days.

This comes after the starlet carried his long-time excellence at club level onto the international stage.

Afforded a starting berth on the right flank in Spain’s Euro 2024 opener against Croatia, Lamine dazzled, causing Manchester City standout Joško Gvardiol all sorts of issues over the course of the 90 minutes.

Still just 16 years of age, Barcelona’s breakout prodigy, in turn, has since been widely lavished in praise.

Many, in fact, have gone as far as to point to Lamine as the best young player in world football at present.

And, as alluded to above, on Tuesday, one of the starlet’s compatriots has gone a step further with his comments…

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Spain’s impending showdown with Italy, Real Madrid star Joselu was asked for his take on the talents boasted by his young teammate.

And the Blancos frontman could not speak highly enough of Lamine, in explaining:

“Lamine Yamal is one of the best players in the world. He has all the conditions to achieve everything in football.”

Joselu continued:

“Lamine is a special boy, some of us at 16 were playing in the youth team, while Lamine at this age is competing at a very high level against the best players in the world in the European level and with Barcelona as well, he has incredible aspiration.”

Conor Laird | GSFN