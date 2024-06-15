Real Madrid star back in group training just in time for Euro 2024 opener

A headline member of the midfield ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid has on Saturday returned to full training.

The player in question? Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Midfielder Tchouaméni, of course, was forced to sit out the final weeks of the recently-completed club campaign, with the aforementioned Real Madrid.

As much came after the 24-year-old suffered a broken bone in his foot, during a Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich.

The issue proved enough to keep Tchouaméni out of the tournament finale, with concern having also surrounded his participation at Euro 2024.

France head coach Didier Deschamps, nevertheless, opted to include the former Monaco man in his squad for the showpiece, with the hope of Tchouaméni recovering in time to play his part.

And, this weekend, it has become increasingly clear why.

As revealed by L’Équipe, Tchouaméni on Saturday saw out the entirety of the group training session alongside his fellow countrymen.

This is the first time on which he has managed as much since linking up with Les Bleus last week.

And it could not come at a better time, ahead of France’s Euros opener against Austria on Monday night.

Conor Laird | GSFN