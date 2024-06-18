Real Madrid star Arda Güler breaks Cristiano Ronaldo record with Euro 2024 goal

Real Madrid sensation Arda Güler has on Tuesday evening etched his name into the history books of international football.

As much comes owing to his exploits in Turkey’s Euro 2024 opener against Georgia.

Vincenzo Montella’s troops marked their return to action a short time ago, ultimately kicking their Euros campaign into gear in positive fashion courtesy of a 3-1 triumph.

And front and centre en route to as much was the aforementioned Güler.

Afforded a starting berth in the clash, the 19-year-old dazzled throughout, carving out a whole host of goalscoring opportunities amid nothing short of a creative masterclass.

His most telling contribution, though, came 20 minutes into the 2nd-half.

After picking the ball up on the right, Güler drove inside, before unleashing an unstoppable effort into the far top corner from 20+ yards.

And, in the process, the midfield prodigy secured for himself a special piece of history.

As revealed by statisticians Opta, Güler, at 19 years and 114 days old, has broken Cristiano Ronaldo’s record as the ‘youngest player to score on his debut at a European Championship finals’.

1 – Arda Güler is the youngest player to score on his debut at a European Championship finals (19 years and 114 days), surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's previous record of 19 years and 128 days set in 2004. Jewel. pic.twitter.com/EUEJnTvJdK — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 18, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN