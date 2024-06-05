Real Madrid star Arda Güler linked with loan move to Getafe

The list of clubs looking to take Real Madrid starlet Arda Güler on loan is bound to be a long one, but one possible destination which has been rumoured is only a half-hour drive to the south.

The club in question is Getafe, where Arda Güler is seen as a replacement for Mason Greenwood, according to Diario AS.

It seems as though Greenwood has bid farewell to the club, leaving them in search of an attacking force to replace him.

That’s where 19-year-old Güler comes in, as with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, it is unlikely he will have a place in the starting XI at the Bernabéu next season, so he will have to search for regular first-team football elsewhere.

Ángel Torres, the Getafe club president, has Arda Güler’s loan at the top of his list of requests for this summer’s transfer window, and it is easy to understand why.

With six goals in only 12 games at Real Madrid last season at the young age of 19, the hype is very much building around the Turkish youngster, and Getafe are keen to capitalise on this.

⚔️ Arda Güler como sustituto de Greenwood



✍️ @AS_JHernandez https://t.co/KUW7OSqdrr — Diario AS (@diarioas) June 5, 2024

GSFN | Ciaran Currie