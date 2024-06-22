Real Madrid stalwart to leave club this summer after agreeing Saudi Arabia move

Real Madrid will be searching for a new club captain, with Nacho Fernandez now primed to depart when his contract expires on the 30th of June. The 34-year-old has been deliberating his future over the last few weeks, and it now appears that his decision has been made – he’s going.

As reported by Marca, Nacho has agreed a deal to sign for Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah, who were promoted to the Saudi Pro League at the end of last season. He will pen a two-year deal, and will make the move after his involvement at Euro 2024 comes to an end.

Real Madrid had been very keen to retain Nacho’s services for at least another 12 months, but his departure – coupled with the news that Rafa Marin is to join Napoli – means that Los Blancos will almost certainly make their move for another centre-back this summer. At this stage, that’s expected to be Leny Yoro.

Nacho leaves Real Madrid after a 23-year association with the club. It was a very fitting end to his time, as he skippered Carlo Ancelotti’s side to another Champions League title – Los Blancos’ 15th, and his sixth.