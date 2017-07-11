Real Madrid signing Theo Hernandez struggles to do six kick-ups in embarrassing Bernabeu unveiling

The pressure of becoming the first player in 17 years to make the cross-city move between Madrid's two clubs clearly got to young Theo Hernandez, as he fluffed his Real unveiling ceremony.

The French left-back said he was 'very happy to be at the best club in the world' after completing a £20m move on Monday afternoon.

But despite his enthusiasm he was unable to provide the Bernabeu crowd a satisfactory, impeccable set of keepie-ups.

The 19-year-old managed four before he lost control with his fifth, sending his sixth into the air before catching the ball, turning around to the crowd and sheepishly waving.

"I am thrilled and very happy to be at the best club in the world," he said following the underwhelming unveiling. "I thank the fans for all the support they are giving me. "Various teams wanted me but the best option was to go to Madrid to keep growing."

Hernandez, who spent the season on loan at Alaves, was welcomed to the Bernabeu by Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez.

"Congratulations because you're now a Real Madrid player and that owes to your talent and personality and all that you've shown despite your young years," said Perez.

"First and foremost, you wanted to come here and defend this badge despite other big European clubs wanting to sign you. Your commitment and conviction is something that won't be forgotten by everyone at Real Madrid."