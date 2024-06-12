Real Madrid new signing Mbappe sets his sights on Euro, Ballon d’Or success

After signing a contract with Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe will shift his focus to international football, as France gear up for the upcoming European Championship in Germany.

Mbappe is heading into this tournament as the captain of the French national team and is likely to play a big role as Les Bleus look to win the competition for the first time in 24 years.

Interestingly, coach Didier Deschamps was the captain of the French team when the nation won its last Euro in 2000.

Mbappe on France’s chances at Euro 2024

Mbappe will look to emulate his coach, with his French team already emerging as one of the favourites heading into the tournament.

“Are we the favourites? We just want to win you know. We want to win and make France proud,” Mbappe recently said (h/t L’Equipe), when asked about France’s chances at Euro 2024.

Stressing on his captaincy, the Frenchman added, “I really want to win the Euros, it’s my first competition as captain so it’s really important for me.”

Seeking his first European Championship (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Mbappe was France’s best performer in the last two World Cups, with the forward notably scoring a hat-trick in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, even though Les Bleus lost to Argentina.

Coming on the back of a 44-goal season at PSG, followed by a dream move to Real Madrid, Mbappe is now looking to win his first-ever European Championship.

Securing the coveted competition could go a long way in helping the Frenchman solidify his position as one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or trophy, where he will face stiff competition from Erling Haaland, and his future teammates Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham.

When asked about winning the Ballon d’Or, Mbappe highlighted the value the trophy holds for him on a personal level.

“The Ballon d’Or is still my goal. From an early age, I wanted to become the best player in the world. I want to keep progressing without ever losing the pleasure of playing,” he said.