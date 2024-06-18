Real Madrid new signing Mbappe could miss France’s next two Euro clashes

Last night, Real Madrid new signing Kylian Mbappe broke his nose during France’s UEFA Euro 2024 opener against Austria in Dusseldorf.

The French superstar suffered the injury after being in a collision with Austria defender Kevin Danso in the second half, forcing him to be taken off.

It was initially expected that Mbappe might require surgery, but that option is now off the table, although the forward will have to train and play with a protective face mask.

Mbappe could miss the next two matches

It was already expected that Mbappe could miss France’s upcoming Group D clash against the Netherlands.

However, now, Foot Mercato reports that while the forward’s availability against the Netherlands is ruled out, he could even miss their final group game against Poland.

As such, Les Bleus manager Didier Deschamps might have to make do without his captain and best player until the Round of 16 stages.

Mbappe played a key role in France’s slender win over Austria, forcing the own goal scored by Maximilian Wober on the night.

While he did go on to miss a gilt-edged chance in the second period, the Real Madrid new boy was a threat in attack and his absence will be felt by the 2018 FIFA World Cup winners.

But France will not take any risks with their captain and as such, he will not be rushed against the Netherlands on Friday night and could even miss the game against Poland next Tuesday.