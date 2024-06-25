Real Madrid new signing Kylian Mbappe will start for France against Poland

After being sidelined in the previous match against the Netherlands due to a fractured nose, Real Madrid and France forward Kylian Mbappe is now set to make his return and start in today’s game against Poland, reports L’Equipe.

France’s head coach Didier Deschamps has confirmed Mbappe’s return to the starting lineup, emphasizing that his captain is “eager and ready to play.”

Despite remaining unbeaten, France are yet to deliver an impressive performance in the tournament. Their sole goal in the victory against Austria was an own goal by Austrian defender Max Wober.

Currently, France sit second in Group D, level on points with the Netherlands but trailing due to goal difference. Austria, meanwhile, are in third place with three points.

The stakes are high for France tonight and this situation heightens the importance of Mbappe’s inclusion in the starting XI for Deschamps.

However, it is crucial to note that France are no longer fighting for qualification; they are vying for the top spot in the group, having already secured their place in the Round of 16.

With four points from two matches, France have guaranteed at least a third-place finish in Group D, which is sufficient to rank among the top four third-placed teams across all groups.

Mbappe’s effect will be limited

Kylian Mbappe will start for France against Poland tonight. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Mbappe’s presence on the field tonight is vital, even though he will be wearing a protective mask due to his injury. Deschamps has acknowledged that while playing with a mask is not a significant constraint, it can limit the player’s vision to some extent.

“Mbappe has no problems with breathing but the way he sees, yes. For those who play with a mask, it’s not a constraint, but it does limit your vision,” said the France manager.

“He wears it because he needs to protect his face in certain incidents that could occur. There will be contact regardless of where you play, whenever you have those one-vs-ones.

“Obviously, yes, it’s maybe hindering, but it’ll be something he’ll get used to. It’s like wearing those 3D glasses. We have as thin a mask as possible,” he added.

As the team prepares for this crucial match, the pressure is on to deliver a standout performance and secure their position at the top of Group D.

Mbappe’s return is a significant boost for France, and his ability to adapt to playing with a mask will be closely watched.

The team’s fate in the competition hinges on their performance tonight, making this a pivotal moment for both Mbappe and the French squad.