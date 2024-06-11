Real Madrid will sign veteran forward in permanent deal worth €1.5 million

Having enjoyed a successful 2023/24 season, Real Madrid have now shifted their focus towards planning their squad for the next campaign.

Kylian Mbappe has already arrived as a free agent in one of the biggest transfers in the recent history of the club. In addition, Endrick will also be joining the club in the summer once he turns 18.

Now, it is being reported that Real Madrid will beef up their attack further by securing another forward’s signing on a permanent deal.

Joselu will join permanently

Indeed, as per The Athletic, Real Madrid will make the signing of Joselu permanent by activating the €1.5 million buy option in their agreement with RCD Espanyol.

The veteran striker joined Los Blancos last summer on a season-long loan deal from Espanyol for a minimal fee of €500,000, with the club also retaining an option to make his move permanent for €1.5 million.

Set to continue. (Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

Joselu enjoyed a stunning season with his boyhood club, bagging 17 goals in all competitions, and played a critical role in the club’s La Liga, UEFA Champions League, and Spanish Super Cup triumphs.

Joselu is attracting interest from clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia and as such, expressed some degree of uncertainty over his next move.

But given how valuable his contributions have been on the pitch and in the dressing room, coupled with his experience and professionalism, Real Madrid have been pretty certain about making his signing permanent.

Now, it is being suggested that the decision has been made and the Spanish international will continue at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.