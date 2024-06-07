Real Madrid’s shirt number plans with Kylian Mbappe – report

According to a report by Augustine Martin in Diario AS, Real Madrid’s newest signing, Kylian Mbappe, will don the number 9 jersey in his first season with the club.

It must be noted that while Mbappe has officially been announced by Real Madrid, the club is yet to comment on his shirt number yet. However, if the aforementioned outlet is to be believed, the French striker will wear the number 9 next season.

This number has been vacant all this season because the previous wearer, Karim Benzema, left the club in 2023. Benzema had worn the number 9 since 2010 and before him, Cristiano Ronaldo wore it during his first season at Real Madrid in 2009-2010.

What about the other numbers?

Club veteran Luka Modric currently wears the number 10 shirt, a number Mbappe prefers and wears for the French national team. However, Modric has held onto this number since the 2017-18 season.

As for Mbappe, he has worn different numbers in his career, including 12, 20, and 29 during his time with Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe will wear #9 at Real Madrid. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Furthermore, there were also speculation that he might wear the number 7 shirt, something that he donned at PSG, but Vinicius Jr currently dons this number.

The history of #9 at Real Madrid

Meanwhile, the number 9 shirt holds a special place in Real Madrid’s history, having been worn by legends like Alfredo Di Stefano.

Other notable players who have worn the number include Ramon Grosso, Santillana, Ronaldo Nazario, Fernando Morientes, Davor Suker, Ivan Zamorano, and Hugo Sanchez.

After a season without anyone wearing it, the number 9 jersey now has a new owner in Mbappe, who is considered one of the best players in the world today.

However, it must be noted that there is still time for changes in the squad, with potential new signings and departures, which means the final list of jersey numbers for next season is not yet set.

Nevertheless, it is confirmed that Mbappe will wear the number 9 jersey in his first season at Real Madrid, just as his idol Cristiano Ronaldo did in 2009-2010.