Real Madrid set to win battle for €50 million centre-back, ideal formula to sign him is set

Having secured the signing of Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid’s focus is now on the centre-back position which will be significantly weakened next season.

Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger did well to cover for the injured Eder Militao last season. The former, however, is on his way out of the club, leaving Los Blancos with one less body in the department.

Leny Yoro, on that front, has been a constant target for the Merengues in recent months. Competition from Europe’s elite and LOSC Lille’s atrocious demands, however, have attenuated the negotiations.

Strategy plotted

According to reports from Diario AS, Real Madrid consider the signing of Yoro this summer to be very expensive.

The ideal scenario as seen in the offices at Valdebebas, thus, is that the player stays at Lille for one more season. Considering that his contract at the Ligue 1 side runs out next summer, he can then arrive as a free agent.

The strategy, after all, is tried and tested as it was the exact same manoeuvre that brought David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger to the Santiago Bernabeu.

One for the future

Sources close to Madrid Universal have revealed that those in the club offices describe Yoro to be a ‘centre back for the next ten years.’ After Nacho’s Departure, his signing is seen as a necessity more than ever before.

All that separates Real Madrid from the phenom, at this point, is €20 million. The Galacticos are willing to put up €40 million for his arrival but Lille demand €60 million.

Given that Yoro has his heart fixed on a move to Madrid, the club’s latest stance will only serve to pressurise Lille into possibly accepting the Merengues’ terms for the transfer. A wrong foot, after all, will see them lose their biggest star for free next summer.