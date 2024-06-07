Real Madrid set value record with €670m combined worth for four players

Real Madrid already boasted one of the most exciting squads last season which went on to win the La Liga title as well as the UEFA Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup.

On top of that, the Merengues have now gone on to add Kylian Mbappe to their roster, securing his services in a free transfer from PSG.

More quality players could be added in the months to come with Real Madrid also trying to sign Alphonso Davies and Leny Yoro from Bayern Munich and Lille, respectively.

Squad value through the roof

Given the sheer number of quality players on the roster, the value of the squad has shot through the roof at Real Madrid.

In fact, as per data from Football Benchmark, three Real Madrid superstars in Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Jr. are among the top five most valuable footballers in the world at this time.

Bellingham tops the charts with a player valuation of €187 million while Mbappe comes in a close second at €185 million. Vinicius, meanwhile, is valued at €176.2 million.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden of Manchester City make up the rest of the top five.

Another Real Madrid star, Rodrygo Goes, features in the top eight, with a valuation of €121.2 million.

The combined value of only these four Real Madrid stars rises to around €670 million, which is a record figure in the history of football.

Having already achieved great success this season, only the sky is the limit for Real Madrid in the upcoming campaign, with Mbappe now joining the ranks and a few more players expected to arrive.