Real Madrid set to sign 19-year-old goalkeeping prospect from Atletico Madrid

Sergio Mestre, a young goalkeeper from Atletico Madrid's youth squad, is on the brink of transitioning to Real Madrid's ranks, specifically their C team, claims a report from AS.

It is quite unusual for Real Madrid to invest in a player who has not seen much action for a year and a half. However, Mestre presents a unique case.

Despite his 12-year-long tenure with Atletico Madrid, Mestre has struggled to secure significant playing time over the past 18 months.

Neither Fernando Torres, coaching the Juvenil A team, nor Luis Garcia, managing the reserve squad, showed much confidence in him. However, Real Madrid saw potential.

Mestre has had a hard time

The faith shown by the La Fabrica directors in this 19-year-old goalkeeper is remarkable, as they have no doubts about signing him, despite his limited activity during the latter part of his developmental journey.

His rise through the ranks was swift until he reached the final stage of his youth career. By this time, Torres favoured another goalkeeper from the youth setup, leaving Mestre sidelined.

In an attempt to revive his prospects, the club promoted him to the reserve team, but Garcia didn’t see fit to grant him opportunities. Consequently, Mestre only played two matches during this period, both in the Youth League, due to a teammate’s injury.

Despite the challenges, the youth management at Atletico sought to extend Mestre’s contract for two years, offering the first year without a predetermined destination.

However, the lack of a clear plan and frustration from spending so much time on the bench led Mestre to decline the offer.

Interest in Mestre is plenty

Despite training independently, Mestre garnered interest from various clubs, including Arsenal, Brentford, and Watford.

Watford even went as far as booking flights and accommodation to observe him during a couple of weeks of training with their first team. However, Atletico did not grant permission for the visit.

In March, amidst this uncertainty, Real Madrid stepped in. Following detailed discussions, Mestre finally decided to switch allegiances and join Real Madrid.

The decision was made, and any plans regarding a move to England were put to rest. In turn, the 19-year-old will now embark on a four-year journey to further develop his skills as a promising goalkeeper at La Fabrica.