Real Madrid set to sign of 14-year-old goalkeeping gem – report

As inflation in the footballing world nears an all-time high, Real Madrid understandably have modified their approach to identify players closer to the grassroots levels.

Signing players young, after all, not only gives the club a good financial advantage but also helps them mould profiles to their liking and requirements.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Los Blancos had sealed the arrival of 15-year-old Real Betis attacking talent Jairo Morilla this summer. The Merengues, however, have not stopped there.

Another target signed

As revealed in a recent update from AS, Real Madrid are very close to completing the signing of Izan Ramirez, a 14-year-old goalkeeper in the Sevilla academy.

The teenage phenom is already a regular with the U-14 National Team and was even named the best goalkeeper in one of the recent editions of the La Liga Promises league.

The player will thus move to Spain this summer as the latest on the club’s long list of long-term bets. His development, needless to say, will dictate promotions and bring him closer to the dream of playing for the first team.

Well stacked in goal

While Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin are well-placed to cover the goalkeeping position for Real Madrid in the first-team, the administration are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the future is well-planned.

Ramirez’s signing means that the club now have one of Spain’s most highly-rated goalkeeping talents in their ranks.

Further, word has it that the club also have their eyes on 19-year-old Atletico Madrid prospect Sergio Mestre to provide a more immediate solution between the sticks.