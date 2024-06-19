Real Madrid set to sell youngster for €15 million, will have €30 million+ buyback clause

While the transfer window is still not officially open, it appears that Real Madrid are already closing in on their first sale of the summer.

Indeed, Real Madrid are closing on sanctioning the departure of young defender Rafa Marin, who is returning from a loan spell, to Serie A giants Napoli.

Earlier today, reports emerged claiming that the two clubs were set to meet imminently to further the negotiations and it appears that an agreement is in sight.

Real Madrid to pocket €15 million

Indeed, according to AS, Real Madrid and Napoli are closing in on a deal worth €15 million for the transfer of Rafa Marin.

The Partenopei’s new sporting director Giovanni Manna, who has arrived from Juventus, has been following Marin for months during his loan spell at Alaves and is about to close a negotiation that he has personally carried out.

Rafa Marin on his way to Napoli. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Napoli are on the verge of securing Marin’s signing, beating off competition from AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen, among others.

As mentioned above the deal will be for a fee worth around €15 million.

Real Madrid will have a buyback clause

Furthermore, the report states that Real Madrid will have a buyback clause in the deal for Marin, with its value likely to be in excess of €30 million.

Los Blancos rate Marin highly and believe that the La Fabrica product can grow into a fine footballer and as such wish to retain some control over his future.

As such, the reigning Spanish and European champions pushed for the insertion of a buyback option, which Napoli seem to have accepted.

Marin’s impending departure, coupled with the imminent exit of Nacho Fernandez, is likely to compel Real Madrid to step up their pursuit of a new central defender.