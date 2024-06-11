Real Madrid Are Set To Rival Chelsea For This Gifted Full-Back: One For The Future?

In a recent report, AS mentioned that Real Madrid are set to rival Chelsea for Sport Recife full-back Pedro Lima. It has been claimed that Los Blancos are showing interest in recruiting the Brazilian youngster this summer.

The 17-year-old has come through the youth ranks of Sport Recife and has done well to prove his worth as an important member of their senior team recently. Lima has made 25 senior appearances for the Brazilian outfit thus far, finding the back of the net twice and securing two assists in the process across all fronts.

The talented right-back has caught the eye with his performances for Sport Recife in the Brazilian Serie B. He is currently amongst the best young players in Brazilian football, so it is no surprise that Real Madrid are showing interest in signing him this summer.

His current contract at the Brazilian club will run out in the summer of 2027 which could make it tough for Los Blancos to snap him up on the cheap later this year.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 01: Head coach Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid CF looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 final match between Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Lima loves a tackle and usually works hard for his team defensively when he is playing well on the pitch. He is a good dribbler with the ball on the right flank and can create some inviting chances for his teammates up top.

The Brazilian starlet can shoot the ball well from long range and deserves credit for adding a few goals and assists to his game recently. However, he is still quite raw and would need time to settle into life in Spain if Real Madrid manage to get him on board this summer.

Lima is good enough to serve as an ideal, long-term successor to Dani Carvajal at Real Madrid. He has what it takes to be a future first-team star at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as long as he continues to improve with each year.

At 17, Lima is undoubtedly a prospect to watch out for in the future. Therefore, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti would do well to win the race for his services in this summer transfer window.