Real Madrid set to retain defensive duo as move for Bayern Munich speedster stalls

With just more than ten days remaining before the summer transfer window gets underway, Real Madrid are gearing up for a crucial few weeks ahead, as they look to finalise the squad planning before the pre-season campaign.

One of the major question marks posed to Real Madrid has been the left-back position. The club are keen on acquiring the services of Alphonso Davies, who has been identified as the ideal answer to the team’s left-back position.

Real Madrid give up on Davies pursuit

However, in a major development, it appears Real Madrid have given up their pursuit of Alphonso Davies.

This is according to Diario AS, which suggests that Real Madrid are now convinced Davies will remain at Bayern Munich for at least another year.

This comes on the back of earlier reports claiming difficulty in negotiations with Bayern. It appears the Bundesliga outfit are holding out for a hefty price tag for the Canadian international, despite the fact that the player’s contract expires in 2025.

Davies might stay at Bayern next season (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Real Madrid, though, remain in contention to sign Davies in 2025, when the Canadian could become a free agent. Bayern Munich are hopeful of convincing the player to renew his contract in Bavaria, but those talks are unlikely to lead to anything substantial.

Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy

Real Madrid’s failed pursuit of Alphonso Davies could bode well for two players, in particular: Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia.

As per the report, both players will be retained by Real Madrid now that Davies will not be joining the club this summer.

Given the way Ferland has performed in this calendar year, missing out on Davies might not be much of a loss for Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti, in particular, is a huge admirer of the French international, who is currently on international duty in the ongoing European Championship.