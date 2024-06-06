Real Madrid Set to Rake in Staggering Profits Following Former PSG Star’s Arrival

Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé officially joined Real Madrid on Monday. The Spanish side won the 2024 UEFA Champions League with a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund last weekend at Wembley Stadium.

Real Madrid is an example of the rich getting richer due to the addition of the French to a squad that won the Champions League.

The separation appears to have been needed for Paris Saint-Germain and Mbappé, but now the Spanish giants are prepared to benefit from this divorce, as the rich are about to get richer from the financial side of this transfer.

Diario AS reports that Real Madrid believe they will earn over £500 million from the Mbappé signing through shirt sales, merchandise, sponsorships, and rights. The Spanish giants likely want to get the most out of this signing, considering how much they’re paying him.

🚨 Real Madrid believe they will earn over £500M from the Kylian Mbappé signing, in shirt sales, merchandise, sponsorships, rights. (Source: @diarioas) pic.twitter.com/5kHcdwboWA — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 5, 2024

According to a recent report from Sky Sports News, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will receive a signing-on bonus of just over €100 million and will sign a five-year contract, earning €15 million a year after tax.